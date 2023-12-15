The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-4) will look to get back on track following their 79-70 loss to Oklahoma when they travel to North Little Rock to take on the Lipscomb Bison (7-5) inside Simmons Bank Arena.

Led by fifth-year head coach Lennie Acuff, the Bison have lost two of their three games in the month of December. Lipscomb's most recent victory came over Tennessee State 78-71.

Arkansas started feeling good about itself after rattling off back-to-back wins over No. 7 Duke and Furman before losing in ugly fashion to the Sooners. With three games remaining until conference play, the Razorbacks need to get their issues sorted out quickly.

It's not going to be easy, though, as star-forward Trevon Brazile is still recovering from an ankle injury and did not practice on Monday or Tuesday according to head coach Eric Musselman.

"He’s been with the trainer," Musselman said on Wednesday. "We’ll see how he is later today when we’re about to practice. I would anticipate him jumping in and doing some stuff today. Probably, well not probably, won’t do anything live. So if most of our practice is live, that means he won’t involved in much."

Arkansas fans should expect a high volume of three pointers from the Bison, who rank 49th in the country in made threes per game.

"They’re 58th in the country in three-point attempts," Musselman said. "They average 26 per game. That’s a pretty high number. Number 0, McGinnis, he leads them in three-point percentage. He can play the 2, 3, 4. He’s 42% from three on 5.6 attempts per game. You know, 60% of their shots are threes. 30% of their shots are mid-range, so you know, they’re a really good offensive team."

Here's a closer look into Lipscomb's stats, efficiency ratings, projected lineups and more ahead of Saturday's game, which is set to tipoff at 5:00 p.m. CT on SEC Network Plus: