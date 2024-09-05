Week 1 is in the books for the Arkansas Razorbacks, as the season opener went extremely well for the Hogs and the SEC overall. A total of 11 SEC teams won by at least 30 points in Week 1, including Arkansas’ 70-point shutout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Razorbacks have now shifted toward their first ranked opponent of the season, the No. 16 Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Pokes and Hogs have not faced off on the gridiron since 1980, when Arkansas won, 33-20.

"I like the way that the first two practices have gone this week," Pittman said Wednesday. "Very, very focused. We have a huge challenge going into Stillwater and playing a really, really good Oklahoma State team. They’re good at all three levels on defense. They have a superstar — or more — at all three levels on defense."

To start the 2024 season, Oklahoma State took down FCS powerhouse South Dakota State, 44-20, in Stillwater last Saturday.

"Certainly skill-wise as good a running back as there is in the country, and slot and wide receivers and offensive line has I think over 200 starts," Pittman said. "They ought to have really good special teams as well, so it’ll be a huge challenge for us, but I’m excited about taking our team over to Stillwater."

The Hogs currently have a 100% scoring rate: 10 drives, 10 touchdowns. Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and company don’t plan on letting up against the Cowboys, but things are bound to look much different for both teams this weekend.

Below is a preview of what to expect from the Cowboys in Saturday's game, which will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT and be broadcasted on ABC.