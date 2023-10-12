After another heartbreaking 27-20 loss to Ole Miss last weekend, Arkansas must shift its attention to a road tilt with the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama is coming off a tough 26-20 road win in College Station against Texas A&M — a game in which neither team could run the ball, convert a third down or avoid taking a sack. Both teams combined for 90 rushing yards, 11 sacks and a measly 33.3% on third-down conversions.

The Razorbacks had similar issues against the Rebels last Saturday, as they posted a season-low grade in rushing according to Pro Football Focus (63.2) and were sacked five times.

Arkansas will make the trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, as 19.5-point underdogs according to BetSaracen. The Hogs have a tall mountain to climb on Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium starting at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Here is what to expect from the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday morning…