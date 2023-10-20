After 33 days since their last game in Fayetteville, the Hogs will finally be back home on Saturday to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Coming off a crushing 24-21 loss to the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Arkansas is looking to get its first Power Five victory of the season after losing five straight to BYU, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Alabama.

Struggling in some of the same areas as the Razorbacks, the Bulldogs hope that their much-needed bye week has fixed some of the problems plaguing the team.

Arkansas comes into this clash as 6.5-point favorites, according to BetSaracen, which is the first time the Razorbacks have been favored since their Week 3 matchup against BYU.

Here is what to expect from the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday morning...