Simmons, now ranked the No. 40 linebacker in the nation in the 2024 class by Rivals, made his decision public on Twitter.

Arkansas got another boost at linebacker on Saturday as 5.7 three-star linebacker Wyatt Simmons committed to the Hogs.

The No. 6 player in the state saw his recruitment skyrocket in May when he landed offers from Florida State, Clemson, Auburn and others.

Simmons reported an offer from the Hogs shortly after on May 11 and took an official visit the weekend of June 23.

Simmons comes from a football family. His father, Paul, is the head coach at Harding University where he is going into his sixth season as head coach and 17th with the program overall.

Last season for Harding Academy, Simmons tallied 84 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss and six sacks. He also intercepted one pass and recovered two fumbles.

He also plays on the offensive side of the football. As a junior, he rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown and added 109 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

With Simmons’ commitment, Arkansas now sits at 18 total in the class of 2024. He’s the second linebacker in the class, joining four-star Justin Logan.

Simmons is the fifth commit inside the state.

- Four-star defensive end Charleston Collins (Little Rock Mills)

- Four-star wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield (Pine Bluff)

- Four-star running back Braylen Russell (Benton)

- Three-star wide receiver CJ Brown (Bentonville)

- Three-star linebacker Wyatt Simmons (Searcy)

Harding Academy begins its season on Aug. 25 at home against Valley View High School, where four-star linebacker Brian Huff — who is committed to Missouri — plays.