With the additions of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC starting in the 2024-25 athletic calendar, some changes to schedules for sports around the conference were expected.

It was announced on Thursday that Arkansas' two permanent SEC baseball opponents will be Missouri and Ole Miss.

The SEC announced the two permanent opponents for each school in the future SEC baseball scheduling format. Beginning with the 2025 season, the Hogs’ SEC schedule will feature 10 three-game series: two series against their permanent opponents and eight series against rotating opponents for a total of 30 conference games.

Standings will be kept in a single-division format, eliminating divisional standings. Permanent SEC baseball opponents were determined based on several factors, including geography, traditional opponents and strength of schedule.

Arkansas is 59-53 all-time against Ole Miss, including winning records against the Rebels in both Fayetteville and Oxford. The Hogs are 23-15 all-time against Missouri, and 11-4 since the Tigers joined the SEC ahead of the 2013 season.