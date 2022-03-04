Series Preview: Hogs continue homestand vs. SELA

Arkansas continues its 13-game homestand with a weekend series against Southeastern Louisiana. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the games…

All three games this weekend will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus, meaning they can be watched online on ESPN3.com or the ESPN app using a cable provider's log-in credentials.

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

For the third weekend in a row, Arkansas is using the same starting rotation. Noland and Wiggins each went 6 innings at the Round Rock Classic, while Smith failed to get through the third inning.

Even with the talented freshman struggling in his second career outing, the trio of starters have a combined 2.97 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 30 1/3 innings so far this year.

Their counterparts at Southeastern Louisiana have also started each of the first two weekends of the season, albeit with much more varying levels of success.

The Lions' three starters have combined for a 4.65 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 31 innings.

However, it's worth mentioning that Southeastern Louisiana has been without arguably its best pitcher because of offseason Tommy John surgery. Brennan Stuprich was a Freshman All-American and the Southland Conference last season, when he went 6-3 with a 2.31 ERA and 1.08 WHIP.