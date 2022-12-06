The Arkansas Razorbacks had six players earn All-SEC honors from the coaches Tuesday.

Center Ricky Stromberg, linebacker Drew Sanders and kickoff specialist Jake Bates were named to the first-team. Running back Raheim Sanders, linebacker Bumper Pool and cornerback Dwight McGlothern were named second-team All-SEC by the coaches.

The Razorbacks’ six All-SEC honorees are their most since 2011, when seven Arkansas student-athletes were recognized by the league's coaches – defensive end Jake Bequette (1st), wide receiver Jarius Wright (1st), wide receiver/punt returner Joe Adams (1st), quarterback Tyler Wilson (1st), offensive lineman Alvin Bailey (2nd), punter Dylan Breeding (2nd) and linebacker Jerry Franklin (2nd). This year’s three first-team selections are also the Hogs’ most since 2011.

Stromberg, who declared for the 2023 NFL Draft last week, was also named AP First Team All-SEC on Monday. During the 2022 season, Stromberg was graded by Pro Football Focus as the No. 4 center in the nation and the top center in the SEC.

Drew Sanders, who also declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday, transferred to Arkansas from Alabama and immediately made an impact. The Denton, Texas, native racked up 103 tackles in 12 games, with 13.5 of those for loss. Sanders also finished the year with 10 sacks, which is tied with Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. for first in the SEC. Sanders' 103 tackles were good for third in the conference.

Bates, a first-team honoree, has been one of the top kickoff specialists in the nation this year, kicking off 68 times for 4,390 total yards. The transfer from Texas State transfer led the SEC and ranked third nationally in kickoff average (64.6 avg). Bates recorded 68 touchbacks during the regular season, which was good for second most in the SEC. His touchback percentage (85.3%) currently leads the conference and ranks second in the country.

Sophomore running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders was a unanimous first-team AP All-SEC selection, but the coaches voted him to the second team. He placed second in the conference with 1,426 rushing yards on 219 carries. Sanders scored 10 times on the ground and also added 28 catches, 271 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Pool, Arkansas’ all-time leading tackler, earned second-team honors after recording 92 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks this season. Pool, who entered this year ranked ninth in Arkansas history with 349 career stops, has increased his career total to 441 and surpassed linebacker Tony Bua’s mark of 408 stops, the previous program record, at Mississippi State (Oct. 8) earlier this season.

McGlothern was also named to the second-team for his play at cornerback, where he started all 12 games during the regular season and recorded in a team-high three interceptions. The LSU transfer also added nine pass breakups, second most among Razorback defenders this year, and forced a pair of fumbles this year.

Here is how the All-SEC coaches teams turned out: