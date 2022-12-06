News More News
Six Razorbacks named All-SEC by coaches

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg was named First Team All-SEC by the coaches Tuesday.
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg was named First Team All-SEC by the coaches Tuesday. (Nick Wenger)
Mason Choate
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

The Arkansas Razorbacks had six players earn All-SEC honors from the coaches Tuesday.

Center Ricky Stromberg, linebacker Drew Sanders and kickoff specialist Jake Bates were named to the first-team. Running back Raheim Sanders, linebacker Bumper Pool and cornerback Dwight McGlothern were named second-team All-SEC by the coaches.

The Razorbacks’ six All-SEC honorees are their most since 2011, when seven Arkansas student-athletes were recognized by the league's coaches – defensive end Jake Bequette (1st), wide receiver Jarius Wright (1st), wide receiver/punt returner Joe Adams (1st), quarterback Tyler Wilson (1st), offensive lineman Alvin Bailey (2nd), punter Dylan Breeding (2nd) and linebacker Jerry Franklin (2nd). This year’s three first-team selections are also the Hogs’ most since 2011.

Stromberg, who declared for the 2023 NFL Draft last week, was also named AP First Team All-SEC on Monday. During the 2022 season, Stromberg was graded by Pro Football Focus as the No. 4 center in the nation and the top center in the SEC.

Drew Sanders, who also declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday, transferred to Arkansas from Alabama and immediately made an impact. The Denton, Texas, native racked up 103 tackles in 12 games, with 13.5 of those for loss. Sanders also finished the year with 10 sacks, which is tied with Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. for first in the SEC. Sanders' 103 tackles were good for third in the conference.

Bates, a first-team honoree, has been one of the top kickoff specialists in the nation this year, kicking off 68 times for 4,390 total yards. The transfer from Texas State transfer led the SEC and ranked third nationally in kickoff average (64.6 avg). Bates recorded 68 touchbacks during the regular season, which was good for second most in the SEC. His touchback percentage (85.3%) currently leads the conference and ranks second in the country.

Sophomore running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders was a unanimous first-team AP All-SEC selection, but the coaches voted him to the second team. He placed second in the conference with 1,426 rushing yards on 219 carries. Sanders scored 10 times on the ground and also added 28 catches, 271 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Pool, Arkansas’ all-time leading tackler, earned second-team honors after recording 92 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks this season. Pool, who entered this year ranked ninth in Arkansas history with 349 career stops, has increased his career total to 441 and surpassed linebacker Tony Bua’s mark of 408 stops, the previous program record, at Mississippi State (Oct. 8) earlier this season.

McGlothern was also named to the second-team for his play at cornerback, where he started all 12 games during the regular season and recorded in a team-high three interceptions. The LSU transfer also added nine pass breakups, second most among Razorback defenders this year, and forced a pair of fumbles this year.

Here is how the All-SEC coaches teams turned out:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Antwane Wells, South Carolina

TE

Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL

O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Warren McClendon, Georgia

Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Emil Eikyor Jr., Alabama

C

Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

AP

Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Defense

Jalen Carter, Georgia

Derick Hall, Auburn

BJ Ojulari, LSU

Byron Young, Tennessee

LB

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

DB

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Chris Smith, Georgia

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Jordan Battle, Alabama

Special Teams

PK

Jack Podlesny, Georgia

P

Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

RS

Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

KOS

Jake Bates, Arkansas*

Jack Podlesny, Georgia*

LS

Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB

Stetson Bennett, Georgia

RB

Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss*

Dominic Lovett, Missouri*

TE

Darnell Washington, Georgia

OL

Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

Javion Cohen, Alabama

Tyler Steen, Alabama

Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina*

Will Campbell, LSU*

C

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

AP

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Defense

DL

Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

Mekhi Wingo, LSU

Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State

LB

Harold Perkins, LSU

Bumper Pool, Arkansas

Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

DB

Antonio Johnson , Texas A&M

Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Keidron Smith, Kentucky

Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

Special Teams

PK

Will Reichard, Alabama

P

Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

RS

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

KOS

Will Reichard, Alabama

LS

William Mote, Georgia*

Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*

*Ties

Some information provided by Arkansas Communications

