“Coach Broyles embodies what a legend is,” head coach Chad Morris said while presenting the award. “This guy woke up every day loving the Razorbacks. His loyalty to the University and this football program was unmatched. This award will out-live each and every one of us. That is my vision for this award, for it to carry on a legacy.”

This will be an annual honor given to a senior who exemplifies what legendary Arkansas coach and athletics director Frank Broyles stood for.

T.J. Smith is the first recipient of the Broyles Razorback Award.

Smith, a Georgia native, has been on the academic honor roll since joining the program his freshman year in 2015. He also made the 2018 SEC Community Service Team and represented the Razorbacks in Birmingham, Ala., as part of the SEC leadership council.



The award was presented to Smith on Saturday.

“It was cool experience,” Smith said. “I feel incredibly blessed to receive that honor and that award. I was shocked. … I never got to meet him or anything, (but) it’s hard to walk around Fayetteville and not know who he is.

“So it’s an honor just seeing different videos about him and knowing what he’s done for the University of Arkansas and what he’s done for the state of Arkansas. It’s an honor.”

As a junior, Smith appeared in all 12 games and made 10 starts for the Razorbacks, totaling 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He made a season-high four tackles in the homecoming game against Tulsa and regularly posted solid tackling grades, according to Pro Football Focus, finishing the year with an overall grade of 81.2.

This season, he is a projected starter alongside preseason All-SEC selection McTelvin Agim at defensive tackle.