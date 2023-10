Following its 7-3 defeat against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in which the offense only totaled 200 yards Saturday, Arkansas announced the firing of offensive coordinator Dan Enos on Sunday.

Through eight games, the Razorbacks ranked 119th in the country in total offense (305.9), 114th in rushing offense (109.0), 102nd in passing offense (196.9) and 82nd in scoring offense (26.5).

On top of that, Preseason All-SEC Second Team quarterback KJ Jefferson has struggled — as he's thrown a career-high seven interceptions and only recorded 200 rushing yards.

As always, those on social media made their voices heard following the news.

