After a lackluster performance a week ago, the Razorbacks responded with a hard-fought game against LSU that ended in a 34-31 loss in Death Valley.

The Hogs hung tough with the No. 12 Tigers, as they traded blows for most of the night. But in the end, LSU's offense rolled in the second half and led to the Tigers winning off a chip-shot field goal from Damian Ramos.

As always, those on social media had to make their voices heard during the matchup.