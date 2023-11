FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7, 1-6 SEC) are back in the win column after defeating the Florida International Panthers (4-7, 1-6 CUSA) on Saturday, 44-20.

The Hogs fell behind early, 13-7, but scored 24 unanswered points heading into halftime to take a 31-13 lead. They added another 13 points in the second half to run away with the game.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson became the career leader in passing touchdowns at Arkansas in the first quarter of the game with a strike to wide receiver Jaedon Wilson. He finished the game with 187 yards through the air and three touchdowns. Jefferson's career total now sits at 67 touchdown passes.

While some fans may have decided to tune out for the rest of the year, there was still plenty of reaction from those on social media during the game.