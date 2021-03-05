HawgBeat - Spring's Burning Questions: Will youth ascend on the offensive line?

Having a former career offensive line coach as the head honcho naturally makes the status of the group a hot topic and this spring is no exception. Sam Pittman and Brad Davis have the fantastic opportunity of returning every starter on the line from 2020–and the group showed improvement year over year.

Just because all the starters are returning though, it doesn't mean there can't or won't be movement during spring ball and fall camp. In fact, Pittman is likely to work with a lot of different combos and he'll crosstrain the guys at different spots until he's got the best group of five on the field.

The Razorbacks already have two underclassmen starting in Ricky Stromberg and Brady Latham at center and left guard but it wouldn't be a surprise to see even more of a youth movement begin to happen this spring.

Arkansas has 14 scholarship linemen on campus for the spring with signees Terry Wells, Cole Carson and Devon Manual reporting in the summer.

It's unlikely any player usurps senior Myron Cunningham at left tackle. The former JUCO prospect showed major improvement and growth in 2020–and he only stayed at Arkansas for one more season to let Pittman and Davis continue to improve his draft stock.