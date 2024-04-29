Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have made a transfer portal addition to the offensive line, as Syracuse's Joe More announced that he signed with the Hogs on Monday.

A 6-foot-5, 306-pound redshirt senior from Tennessee, More transferred to Syracuse from Richmond University. The right tackle only appeared in three games with the Orange due to injury and played just 29 snaps during the 2023-24 season.

More spent five years at Richmond and started 23 games across his final two seasons with the Spiders. According to Pro Football Focus, More played 903 snaps during the 2022-23 campaign and finished with an offensive grade of 61.3, a pass block grade of 59.2 and a run block grade of 62.1.

Following More's addition, Arkansas sits with 78 scholarship players on its roster.