Syracuse transfer OL Joe More signs with Arkansas
Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have made a transfer portal addition to the offensive line, as Syracuse's Joe More announced that he signed with the Hogs on Monday.
A 6-foot-5, 306-pound redshirt senior from Tennessee, More transferred to Syracuse from Richmond University. The right tackle only appeared in three games with the Orange due to injury and played just 29 snaps during the 2023-24 season.
More spent five years at Richmond and started 23 games across his final two seasons with the Spiders. According to Pro Football Focus, More played 903 snaps during the 2022-23 campaign and finished with an offensive grade of 61.3, a pass block grade of 59.2 and a run block grade of 62.1.
Following More's addition, Arkansas sits with 78 scholarship players on its roster. Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on all the offseason action.
Syracuse Bio:
Career Overview: Has appeared in 44 games in his career between Syracuse and Richmond ... Joined the Orange in December of 2022 as a graduate transfer.2023: Appeared in three games, due to injury ... Made his Syracuse debut vs. Clemson (9/30) ... Played just 29 snaps on the season.
Redshirt Junior Year (2022 at Richmond): Started all 12 games ... Helped the Spiders average 424.1 yards per game on offense ... Allowed just four sacks in 542 pass coverage snaps ... Member of the SU Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in the spring semester.
Redshirt Sophomore Year (2021 at Richmond): Started all 11 games. Redshirt Sophomore Year (Spring 2021 at Richmond): Started all four games in the spring season.
Redshirt Freshman Year (2019 at Richmond): Started all 10 games in which he played at right tackle … Made first career start against Jacksonville … Missed two games due to injury.
Freshman Year (2018 at Richmond): Played in four games … Made his collegiate debut in win against Fordham … Also saw action in wins against UAlbany and William & Mary … Redshirted after the season.
High School: Two-time All-Region offensive lineman … Started every game during his final two seasons … Served as team captain as a senior … Also participated in track and baseball … Earned All-Mid-State and All-State Team honors.
Personal: Majoring in enterprise technology leadership in the School of Information Studies.