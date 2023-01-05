The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks came back from a 17-point deficit in the first half Wednesday to defeat the No. 20 Missouri Tigers, 74-68, in front of a raucous Bud Walton Arena crowd in Fayetteville.

Things weren't always pretty but Ricky Council IV's second half performance, Joseph Pinion's breakout game, Arkansas' offensive rebounding and much more are including in HawgBeat's takeaways from the game.

Check out thoughts, notes, quotes, observations, stats, efficiency ratings and more: