After posting a school record 42 sacks in 2022, the Arkansas defensive line finds itself needing to reload. Following the season, the Hogs lost defensive ends Jordan Domineck and Eric Thomas Jr. to the transfer portal, leaving the edges somewhat thin for the Razorbacks.

Enter Pittsburgh defensive end transfer John Morgan III. A signing day surprise, Morgan committed to Arkansas on the first day of the Early Signing Period after Razorback head coach Sam Pittman and defensive line coach Deke Adams took a trip to Maryland to see him.