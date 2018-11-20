Tale of the Tape: Arkansas DB Commit Adonis Otey
As Arkansas's 2019 commits wrap up their senior seasons, HawgBeat will analyze each player's progression from their junior to senior year.
Adonis Otey's decision was a nail-biter but Mark Smith and co. managed to nab his commitment at the 11th hour. The 4-star athlete will be a big contributor for the Razorbacks but based on his new senior tape, it's hard to tell where on the field he'll make the biggest impact. Unlike his Blackman teammate Trey Knox, Otey will not be an early enrollee.
His senior tape is very noticeably different from his junior tape. For starters, the substance of the tapes in general is just different; he is a versatile defender in his junior tape, showing solid fluidity in his hips combined with good technique. Love to see young corners not use their hands to win battles downfield, and he avoids that to a large extent.
His speed is absolutely electric; the guy can flat out fly, and beats opponents on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball with it. He also showed to be a very willing tackler. Would like to see better tackle form, but overall, certainly did not shy away from contact at all.
Moving to his senior tape, it is clear that he will unquestionably be used on offense at the next level, the question is just how much.
