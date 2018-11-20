His senior tape is very noticeably different from his junior tape. For starters, the substance of the tapes in general is just different; he is a versatile defender in his junior tape, showing solid fluidity in his hips combined with good technique. Love to see young corners not use their hands to win battles downfield, and he avoids that to a large extent.

His speed is absolutely electric; the guy can flat out fly, and beats opponents on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball with it. He also showed to be a very willing tackler. Would like to see better tackle form, but overall, certainly did not shy away from contact at all.

Moving to his senior tape, it is clear that he will unquestionably be used on offense at the next level, the question is just how much.