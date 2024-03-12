Boise State transfer quarterback Taylen Green hasn’t taken long at all to make himself known in Fayetteville. With three-year starter KJ Jefferson transferring out, much of this offseason’s discourse surrounded how the Razorbacks were going to fill that void.

Since Green's commitment back in December, Arkansas’ new No. 10 has asserted himself amidst a crowded quarterback room that includes returning dual threat options Malachi Singleton and Jacolby Criswell. Green has impressed coaches and teammates with his leadership abilities and his talent.

“Taylen Green’s outgoing,” head coach Sam Pittman said March 5. “He’s got a personality. Says what he’s thinking, but not too much, if you know what I mean. I think he might have a little advantage on all of the guys because he ran a team [at Boise State]. It may come a little bit more natural right now for him than everybody else, at this point.”

During his short time in Fayetteville, the 21-year-old has made an effort to build chemistry with his wide receivers and learn first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s system.

RELATED: Arkansas hires Kolby Smith as new running backs coach

“Oh man, he’s trying to get everybody going,” senior wide receiver Andrew Armstrong said Thursday. “He’s reaching out, trying to get people to come up there to throw with the quarterbacks. Everybody’s trying to come in, learn the plays, having a group discussion about it, so he’s definitely filling in that role of trying to be a leader.”

Sophomore tight end Luke Hasz backed up what Pittman and Armstrong said about Green’s leadership capabilities, suggesting that Arkansas might have upgraded from last year in that regard.

“He’s obviously a leader on the field, but in the locker room he’s very vocal and we’re just talking about each other’s lives,” Hasz said Tuesday. “I just think his leadership is tremendous compared to any other quarterback that I’ve had. I just love everything about it.”

ALSO READ: Luke Hasz ready to elevate game after returning from injury

After rushing for 1,022 yards and 19 touchdowns during his last two seasons at Boise State, the coaching staff was excited about what Green could do as a dual threat. Listed at 6-foot-6, 223 pounds, the Lewisville, Texas, native has already been causing fits for the Razorback defense with his size and athleticism.

“His speed…that dude can move,” All-SEC defensive lineman Landon Jackson said Thursday. “He has a great arm, but I feel like he really can dominate you with running the ball. There were times where…I had him out-leveraged, and he’ll still pull it and still get outside.”

Pittman has said that the quarterback position is one that he’d like to have settled by the end of spring practice. While Green has emerged as an early favorite to become QB1, the Head Hog believes there’s still plenty of competition to play out.

“There’s basically five guys in there vying for that spot,” Pittman said. “Obviously with Taylen and Malachi and [Criswell] … I like [Austin] Ledbetter…then I think we’ve got something special with KJ Jackson for our future. So we need to figure out all that kind of stuff. Excited to get going with that battle.”

Arkansas will hit the practice fields again Thursday in preparation for the team's Red-White spring game on Saturday, April 13, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.