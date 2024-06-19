What he lacks in sheer power he more than makes up for with his vision at the plate, as he had an outstanding 10.8 K% this season according to D1Baseball . That resulted in a 30-to-23 walk-to-strikeout ratio, something the Hogs could use desperately in their lineup. Maxwell was also 10-for-12 on stolen base attempts.

A 5-foot-10, 185-pound soon-to-be senior, Maxwell finished the 2024 season with TCU's second-highest batting average at .335. He added 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 25 RBIs across 170 at-bats.

The Arkansas baseball team has added a major portal splash, as HawgBeat can confirm that TCU transfer outfielder Logan Maxwell committed to the Razorbacks earlier on Wednesday.

Head coach Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks are currently projected to lose outfielders Peyton Holt, Ty Wilmsmeyer and Kendall Diggs, so landing talented replacements is at the top of the priority list for Arkansas.

"We’ve lost our complete outfield again," Van Horn said on June 2. "They’ll all be gone. Going to lose your second baseman. I don’t think the first baseman will be back. Starting catcher’s gone. Starting third baseman graduates."

Maxwell fits that need perfectly, as the Ohio native has only made one error in three seasons on the baseball diamond. He played primarily in left field for the Horned Frogs during the 2024 campaign.

According to 64analytics, Maxwell is ranked as the 19th best player in the transfer portal. His best series performance came against at Baylor, when he finished 8-for-14 (.571) at the plate with four RBIs. That series also included his season-high in hits for a single game (five).

Should he join the Diamond Hogs, it wouldn't be the first time he's played at Baum-Walker Stadium. During the Fayetteville Regional in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Maxwell appeared in both games but didn't record a hit in two at-bats.

Following Maxwell's addition, the Diamond Hogs now have five transfer portal commitments in FGCU second baseman Charles Davalan, Georgia State shortstop Maximus Martin, Milwaukee outfielder Carson Hansen and BYU designated hitter Kuhio Aloy.