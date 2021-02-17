Virtually unknown in the recruiting circles until picking up his first offer from Rice, Aledo tight end Jason Llewellyn has had a meteoric rise on recruiting boards for college coaches all over the country.

In the past two months, he's earned offers from 18 Division-I programs including Arkansas, Texas and OU.

"As the season went a long, I felt like I got better every week and improved, and as I got better, they started to find out about my play," Llewellyn said of his recent offer bonanza.

Rated as a 3-star, Llewellyn now has an offer sheet that rivals any tight end prospect in the Lone Star State.

"Coaches like how versatile I am, I can block well in line and split out wide and create matchup problems, and stretch the field," Llewellyn said. "They said I am the complete tight end."