Six down, eight left. Arkansas's 2020 recruiting class is now almost completely devoid of commits from Texas as McKinney North tight end Brandon Frazier becomes decommit No.6 since Chad Morris was fired on Saturday.

Despite being committed to current interim head coach Barry Lunney, Frazier still wants to open his recruitment up to explore options. The search for a permanent head coach is already underway though it will likely be weeks until someone is named.

Frazier received an offer from Arkansas after performing well at a camp on the Hill and he committed in May of this year over offers from Alabama, LSU, Vanderbilt, TCU, SMU and many others.

Frazier says in his decommitment statement that he would explore rejoining the class at a later date.

Frazier joins Marshall, Texas wide receiver Savion Williams, Houston, Texas running back John Gentry, Crockett, Texas tight end Allen Horace, Austin, Texas wide receiver Mason Mangum and Carthage, Texas athlete Kelvontay Dixon in reopening his recruitment.

The lone commit left from the Lone Star State is actually Chad Morris's son, quarterback Chandler Morris.