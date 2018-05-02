With plenty of players departing in the offseason for various reasons, Mike Anderson’s 2018-19 Arkansas squad will have a new look to them for fans to get used to, but he and his staff stepped up to get the Razorbacks that they believe they need to compete in the SEC. With the latest addition of Mason Jones fresh on board last month (check out his story) when signing out of junior college, HawgBeat looks at who can be some immediate contributors next season out of the 2018 signing class.

One thing that stands out about the IMG Academy point guard is his length and size, which will help him step in right away and contribute as he tries to help replace Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon. He was nicked up down at IMG with an injury, but in that program, the development was huge and he’ll have a shot right away for significant playing time. He’ll learn from Jalen Harris, who is eligible after sitting out last year after transferring to Arkansas from New Mexico.

While Jones told HawgBeat that he likes to get his teammates involved in his game, he still shot 50 percent this past year and with numbers like that, he’ll certainly get time and is more physically mature than his younger teammates. With so much of the Razorbacks’ offense walking out the door, it’ll be critical to get someone to step up as a shooter this coming season.