Three 2018 Razorback Hoops Signees That Will Make an Immediate Impact
With plenty of players departing in the offseason for various reasons, Mike Anderson’s 2018-19 Arkansas squad will have a new look to them for fans to get used to, but he and his staff stepped up to get the Razorbacks that they believe they need to compete in the SEC.
With the latest addition of Mason Jones fresh on board last month (check out his story) when signing out of junior college, HawgBeat looks at who can be some immediate contributors next season out of the 2018 signing class.
One thing that stands out about the IMG Academy point guard is his length and size, which will help him step in right away and contribute as he tries to help replace Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon. He was nicked up down at IMG with an injury, but in that program, the development was huge and he’ll have a shot right away for significant playing time. He’ll learn from Jalen Harris, who is eligible after sitting out last year after transferring to Arkansas from New Mexico.
While Jones told HawgBeat that he likes to get his teammates involved in his game, he still shot 50 percent this past year and with numbers like that, he’ll certainly get time and is more physically mature than his younger teammates. With so much of the Razorbacks’ offense walking out the door, it’ll be critical to get someone to step up as a shooter this coming season.
Before heading out the door to Findlay Prep, he spent time at Frisco Liberty as a tight end. After some hard work at the basketball power house, the 6-7, 220-pound forward can definitely contribute positive minutes off the bench with Daniel Gafford coming back. He’s athletic, physical and has a high-motor around the rim. He’s probably being slept on just a bit, but the Findlay Prep coaching staff has a lot of good things to say about the Texas native.
Anderson also landed the likes of power forward Ethan Henderson out of Park View Magnet in Arkansas, shooting guard Isaiah Joe out of Ft. Smith Northside in Arkansas, wing Jordan Phillips out of Grace Academy Prep in Texas and point guard Desi Sills out of Arkansas. The class finished up 23rd overall and 6th in the SEC.
There’s still a chance Arkansas lands another prospect with one available scholarship, but unless it’s a graduate transfer, it might be better to save it to ensure better roster balance in the future.