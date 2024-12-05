Three-star offensive lineman flips from Arkansas to Ole Miss

The Arkansas Razorbacks lost the commitment of 2025 three-star offensive lineman Connor Howes on Thursday, as he flipped his commitment and signed with conference rival Ole Miss.
With Howes' flip, the Razorbacks are now down to 23 total commitments in the 2025 recruiting class.
Howes made his decision to commit to Arkansas on June 14 after taking an official visit to Fayetteville the weekend of May 31. The first time around in his recruitment, Howes had official visits scheduled to NC State and Ole Miss, but canceled those before making his commitment to Arkansas public.
He ended up taking a visit to Ole Miss over the weekend following the Rebels' Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State. He told 247Sports on Monday that there were "some things at Arkansas" he was hearing that he was "not a big fan of" so he decided to take the visit to Ole Miss.
The state of Florida hasn't produced many Arkansas athletes in recent years, as Howes was only the third from the Sunshine State to commit to Arkansas in the Sam Pittman era, but offensive linemen from the Florida high school ranks are an even smaller subgroup.
Howes would've been the first offensive lineman from the state of Florida to join the Razorback program out of high school since Jalen Merrick in the class of 2015, and just the fifth since 2002, when Rivals began ranking recruits. Now, that will not be the case.
Arkansas also saw three-star defensive tackle JaQuentin Madison flip to Memphis on Monday and three-star receiver Kamare Williams clip to Louisville on Wednesday.
The Hogs did manage to flip elite kicker Scott Starzyk from Iowa on Nov. 26 after losing former kicker commit Evan Noel to Florida earlier in November. They also pulled of a National Signing Day surprise Wednesday by flipping four-star quarterback Madden Iamaleava and three-star receiver Jace Brown from UCLA.
Stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest in Arkansas Razorbacks football recruiting as the coaching staff works to complete the 2025 class.