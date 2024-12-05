Three-star offensive lineman flips from Arkansas to Ole Miss

The Arkansas Razorbacks lost the commitment of 2025 three-star offensive lineman Connor Howes on Thursday, as he flipped his commitment and signed with conference rival Ole Miss.

With Howes' flip, the Razorbacks are now down to 23 total commitments in the 2025 recruiting class.

Howes made his decision to commit to Arkansas on June 14 after taking an official visit to Fayetteville the weekend of May 31. The first time around in his recruitment, Howes had official visits scheduled to NC State and Ole Miss, but canceled those before making his commitment to Arkansas public.

He ended up taking a visit to Ole Miss over the weekend following the Rebels' Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State. He told 247Sports on Monday that there were "some things at Arkansas" he was hearing that he was "not a big fan of" so he decided to take the visit to Ole Miss.