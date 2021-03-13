HawgBeat - Tigers down Hogs 78-71, Moody drops 28

The Razorbacks' magical 12-game SEC win streak came to an end Saturday afternoon at the hands of the 3-seed LSU Tigers. Coming back within one point in the final minute of the game, mistakes on the Hogs' part gave the Tigers the opportunity to separate with free throws for a final score of 78-71.

The game opened as Moses Moody versus LSU's stars as the freshman racked up 16 points in the first 10 minutes. Despite starting once again, Connor Vanover played just five minutes and was exposed defensively. Musselman went with Ethan Henderson playing him for 26 minutes–a season high.

JD Notae contributed a seven-point run to give the Hogs a 31-24 lead but three-point buckets by multiple Tigers gave LSU a three-point lead they'd take into the locker room.

Moody had 20 points on 7-10 shooting but the Razorbacks shot 40% overall compared to LSU's 47%.

The second half was littered with turnovers with both teams combining for 21. LSU capitalized on Arkansas's 11 with nine points, compared to the Hogs' four.

The Tigers switched to a zone defense and the Razorbacks failed to swing the ball around for good shots–instead driving into traffic and losing possession on many occasions.

The Hogs got to the free throw line 13 times in the second half but missed four of those free buckets. Arkansas shot 12-28 overall in the second but 1-12 from three-point range.

Led by star freshman Cam Thomas with 10 points in the second, LSU shot 12-32 but got to the free throw line 12 times, sinking 10.

An and-one by Moody put the Hogs within reach with 52 second left and Justin Smith scored a fastbreak layup to bring it down to one but Smart hit a shot to take it back up to three. Notae dribbled the ball up and tested the interior but lost his handles and had to foul with 11 seconds remaining.

Playing two games with less than 24 hours rest in between and only eight contributors, the Razorbacks felt the tournament grind wearing them down.

Moody's 28 points were the fourth most scored by a Razorback in an SEC tournament game and his 487 points this season ranks 3rd amongst all Razorback freshman behind Scotty Thurman and BJ Young.

The Hogs will have plenty of time to rest up as they exit the SEC tournament and await their fate in the NCAA tournament bracket. Arkansas is projected to be a 3-seed. Selection Sunday Show is set for 5 p.m. tomorrow.