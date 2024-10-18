Score Predictions: Arkansas vs. LSU

The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 2-1 SEC) are set to play the No. 8 LSU Tigers (5-1, 2-0 SEC) at 6 p.m. CT Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Both teams knocked off top-10 opponents last time out, as the Hogs upset No. 4 Tennessee, 19-14, on Oct. 5 and the Tigers took down No. 9 Ole Miss in overtime last weekend. Arkansas is a 2.5-point underdog against the Tigers (BetSaracen). LSU has beat Arkansas in seven of the last eight meetings, including a 34-31 victory last year in Baton Rouge and a 13-10 win over the Hogs in Fayetteville during the 2022 season. The Razorbacks will be looking for their third straight win off a bye week under head coach Sam Pittman. Here is how the HawgBeat staff is predicting Saturday's game, which will be broadcast on ESPN:

Mason Choate - Publisher

The LSU offensive tackles were the story of this game in the preseason for me, but now it’s the opposite. Arkansas has a quarterback in Taylen Green that will likely be less than 100% if he starts, and LSU has a defensive line that ranks fifth nationally in sacks this season. I feel good about defensive coordinator Travis Williams having a game plan to slow down the Tigers’ pass-heavy offense, but they’ll have to keep up for four quarters. This is a big prove it game for the Razorbacks. The win over Tennessee was awesome, but this is when you prove you’re for real. Arkansas 23, LSU 17

Riley McFerran - Managing Editor

Can Arkansas ride the wave of positive momentum after its Tennessee upset? Will the Razorbacks falter in the spotlight or take the next step as a program under Sam Pittman? They'll have a homefield advantage, the benefits of a bye week and the belief and confidence of defeating a top-10 team at home, but can Arkansas do it for a second-straight game? Yes, yes it can. Not only will the Hogs defeat the Tigers, but they'll buck the trend of three-point differences since Pittman was hired. Travis Williams' defensive unit holds its footing against a one-dimensional LSU offense led by Garrett Nussmeier, and Bobby Petrino unleashes his bag of tricks with the extra preparation time to give Taylen Green and company ample opportunities for big plays. Arkansas 30, LSU 24

Daniel Fair - Staff Writer

For the last four seasons, the Battle for the Golden Boot has come down to a field goal, with Arkansas only victorious in 2021. I'm expecting more of the same in 2024, another hard-fought close contest decided by one score. Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green is supposedly healthy, and the Hogs will need him to play his best football if they hope to pull the upset. Arkansas will need to execute in the run game well if it hopes to win. LSU's rush defense is suspect, and the Hogs can exploit that to extend their time of possession and keep the Tigers offense off the field. I'm feeling good about the game, as LSU's weaknesses play well into Arkansas' strengths. Another one-score game the Hogs are on the winning end of. Arkansas 28, LSU 24

Jackson Collier - Basketball Recruiting Analyst

Arkansas looks to be the healthiest it's been since the start of the season, while the Tigers are pretty banged up. The defense has played at a high level all season, and good things have happened when the offense has moved the ball and put up points. Coming off a bye week and being at home, Arkansas has some built-in advantages coming into the game, but the Tigers are pushing for a playoff spot and can't afford a loss, especially after such an emotional win last week defeating Ole Miss in Death Valley. All logic is pointing to taking Arkansas to hold home field and win, but my gut is telling me that LSU comes out and wins a close one. The Tigers' passing attack looks to exploit the Razorback defense and create chunk plays. LSU 31, Arkansas 27

Kevin Bohannon - Baseball Recruiting Analyst

Vegas seems to think the Battle of the Boot will be another close game with the winning margin being 3 points as it has in the previous four meetings. LSU has won three of the last four meetings with the Hogs only win coming in overtime in 2021. The “rivalry game” hasn’t been much of a rivalry with LSU winning seven of the last eight games. The good thing for the Hogs is rankings and records usually don’t matter in this game as the lower ranked team has won plenty of times over the last 30 years. The health of Taylen Green is the key to this game. Green has a history with Garrett Nussmeier, having faced him in high school. Nussmeier is the best passer the Hogs have faced this season and I worry about the backend for Arkansas. The crowd keeps it close but LSU comes out on top with a late touchdown pass. LSU 27, Arkansas 20

