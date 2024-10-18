Arkansas vs LSU: BetSaracen lines, staff picks

in other news
No bad blood between John Calipari, Mark Pope
John Calipari and Mark Pope had high praise for each other at SEC Media Day.
VIDEO: Arkansas players press conference - LSU week
Arkansas' Fernando Carmona Jr., Braylen Russell, Landon Jackson, Jayden Johnson preview LSU game.
Arkansas basketball banged up heading into Kansas exhibition
The Arkansas Razorbacks are a little banged up ahead of the preseason exhibition against Kansas.
VIDEO: John Calipari at SEC Media Day
Hear from Arkansas head coach John Calipari at SEC Media Day.
What John Calipari said at SEC Media Day
HawgBeat has a breakdown of what Arkansas coach John Calipari said at SEC Media Day on Tuesday.
HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.
Each game day eve, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game.
This week, the Hogs will face off against the No. 8 LSU Tigers at 6 p.m. CT Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors.
Here is a full breakdown:
HEADLINES
Know the Foe: Gaining LSU insight with Death Valley Insider
Arkansas vs LSU: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
Arkansas football availability report - LSU week
Latest Taylen Green injury update from Sam Pittman
Sam Pittman previews LSU game on SEC Teleconference
What LSU head coach Brian Kelly said about Arkansas
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:
Money Line:
Arkansas: +115
LSU: -135
Spread:
Arkansas: +2.5, (-105)
LSU: -2.5, (-115)
Total Points:
OVER 57, (-110)
UNDER 57, (-110)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 27, (-115)
Arkansas UNDER 27, (-105)
LSU OVER 29, (-110)
LSU UNDER 29, (-110)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Arkansas vs. LSU Game Specials:
~ 4+ TDs to be scored in each half: +325
~ Each team to score 2+ TDs and 2+ FGs: +600
~ Both teams to score in every quarter: +700
~ 1+ FGs to be scored in each quarter: +1300
~ Each team to score 1+ TDs and 1+ FGs in each half: +2000
~ Arkansas to not score a TD: +2250
~ 1+ TDs and 1+FGs to be scored in each quarter: +2500
~Each team to score 1+ TDs in each quarter: +2500
~ LSU to not score a TD: +3000
~ Neither team to score a TD: +5000
Double-R Props:
~ Arkansas total offense OVER 382.5 yards and LSU total offense OVER 415.5 yards: +115
~ Isaiah Sategna and Andrew Armstrong OVER 11.5 combined receptions: +130
~ Ja'Quinden Jackson and Braylen Russell OVER 24.5 combined carries: +115
~ Ja'Quinden Jackson OVER 16.5 carries and OVER 94.5 rushing yards: +180
~ Andrew Armstrong OVER 7.5 receptions and OVER 99.5 receiving yards: +275
~ Ja'Quinden Jackson and Taylen Green OVER 1.5 combined rush TDs: +240
~ Arkansas defense OVER 4.5 tackles for loss and OVER 2.5 sacks: +350
~ Landon Jackson OVER 4.5 total tackles and OVER 1.5 sacks: +350
~ Arkansas defense UNDER 214.5 passing yards allowed and UNDER 109.5 rushing yards allowed: +450
(Additional Double R Props are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
HAWGBEAT'S PICK
Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.
Ja'Quinden Jackson and Taylen Green OVER 1.5 combined rush TDs (+240)
The arithmetic on this one is simple: Ja'Quinden Jackson has scored a rushing touchdown in every game this season, Taylen Green is a more-than-capable runner and LSU ranks 53rd in rushing defense (127.7 yards allowed per game).
It's more than possible that Green doesn't even need to score on the ground, as Jackson is a premier running back who has already recorded three multi-touchdown games.
However, Green is due for a big performance with his legs after getting shut down in his last two games against Texas A&M and Tennessee. Green could have another breakout day against a Tigers team without Harold Perkins Jr.
