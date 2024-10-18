HawgBeat Radio: Arkansas vs LSU game preview

in other news
Latest Taylen Green injury update from Sam Pittman
Sam Pittman provided the latest injury status on Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green.
Sam Pittman previews LSU game on SEC Teleconference
See what Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said about the LSU Tigers on the SEC Coaches Teleconference.
No bad blood between John Calipari, Mark Pope
John Calipari and Mark Pope had high praise for each other at SEC Media Day.
VIDEO: Arkansas players press conference - LSU week
Arkansas' Fernando Carmona Jr., Braylen Russell, Landon Jackson, Jayden Johnson preview LSU game.
Arkansas basketball banged up heading into Kansas exhibition
The Arkansas Razorbacks are a little banged up ahead of the preseason exhibition against Kansas.
HawgBeat publisher Mason Choate, managing editor Riley McFerran and staff writer Daniel Fair bring you the latest episode of HawgBeat Radio.
We get you set for Arkansas' matchup against the No. 8 LSU Tigers on Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The latest news and notes from the week, including what we know about QB Taylen Green's status. Our preview, picks, analysis and much more, plus some basketball and baseball talk after the bye week.
Watch the podcast exclusively on the YouTube link below (it's not made public) or listen wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple and Spotify.
