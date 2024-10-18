Advertisement

Published Oct 18, 2024
HawgBeat Radio: Arkansas vs LSU game preview
HawgBeat Staff
HawgBeat.com

HawgBeat publisher Mason Choate, managing editor Riley McFerran and staff writer Daniel Fair bring you the latest episode of HawgBeat Radio.

We get you set for Arkansas' matchup against the No. 8 LSU Tigers on Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The latest news and notes from the week, including what we know about QB Taylen Green's status. Our preview, picks, analysis and much more, plus some basketball and baseball talk after the bye week.

Watch the podcast exclusively on the YouTube link below (it's not made public) or listen wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple and Spotify.

More of HawgBeat's Arkansas football coverage

- Latest Taylen Green injury update from Sam Pittman

- Arkansas football availability report - LSU week

- Arkansas vs LSU: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

- Sam Pittman previews LSU game on SEC Teleconference

- Arkansas vs LSU: Fast Facts

- What LSU head coach Brian Kelly said about Arkansas

- Latest on Arkansas injuries after bye week

- VIDEO: Sam Pittman press conference - LSU preview

- Arkansas' official depth chart for LSU game

- Arkansas stat leaders through 6 games

