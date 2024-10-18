HawgBeat Radio: Arkansas vs LSU game preview

HawgBeat publisher Mason Choate, managing editor Riley McFerran and staff writer Daniel Fair bring you the latest episode of HawgBeat Radio.

We get you set for Arkansas' matchup against the No. 8 LSU Tigers on Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The latest news and notes from the week, including what we know about QB Taylen Green's status. Our preview, picks, analysis and much more, plus some basketball and baseball talk after the bye week.

Watch the podcast exclusively on the YouTube link below (it's not made public) or listen wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple and Spotify.