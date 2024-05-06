The 6-foot-3, 355 pound native of Topeka, Kansas, transferred to the Cougars by way of Hutchinson Community College, where Arkansas running back signee Tyrell Reed also came from.

Saili was named to 2023 Jayhawk Conference First Team for racking up 21 tackles, four sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. He flipped his commitment from Texas Tech to BYU back in December and he hit the portal again on May 1.

"Yeah [Saili] is going to be a guy that's going to be on the field," BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said this spring. "We've gotta get him in playing shape, but we're starting to see a lot of the big guys doing a lot of good things."

Saili will provide much-needed depth on the interior of Arkansas' defensive line. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Click here for a full look at the Razorbacks current roster organized by position.