FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The transfer portal is officially open, and coaches can contact players who have entered. Arkansas has lost some to the portal, but the coaching staff is trying to plug those holes by adding transfers of its own. These are the players that are reporting an offer from Arkansas. This is a fluid list. HawgBeat will update this story as more offers are reported.

Tunmise Adeleye - Defensive Lineman - Texas A&M

One of the key pieces of Texas A&M's 2021 class, Adeleye was a 6.1 5-star recruit out of Katy, Texas. He saw limited playing time in 2022, only appearing in three games and recording six tackles. Adeleye announced he would enter the transfer portal last Thursday. He tweeted an Arkansas offer on Monday.

Because he appeared in less than four games in 2022, Adeleye has four years of eligibility remaining at his new destination.

Khyree Jackson - Defensive Back - Alabama

The last Alabama transfer that Arkansas picked up ended up working out pretty well in Drew Sanders, and the Hogs are trying to go back to the Crimson Tide well again in 2023. Jackson played in nine games this season, according to his profile on the Alabama Athletics website. He tallied seven total tackles, including one for loss. The East Mississippi Community College product had offers from numerous programs in the SEC, and he has many of those same offers now. Jackson reports offers from Oregon, Penn State, Southern Cal, Maryland, Kentucky and more. Jackson will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Gavin Holmes - Defensive Back - Wake Forest

Wake Forest defensive back transfer Gavin Holmes has been offered by the Arkansas staff, according to his Twitter page.

At Wake Forest last season, Holmes tallied 23 total tackles, 16 of those solo and seven assisted. He joined the Demon Deacons in the 2020 season, where he appeared in three games and made three tackles. In 2021, Holmes has his best season in college. He tallied 19 tackles, three of those for loss, had one interception and one forced fumble, as well as five pass deflections. Holmes will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next program.

Andrew Armstrong - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M-Commerce