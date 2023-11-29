Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Transfer Portal Hot Board - Offense

Michigan State OL transfer commit Keyshawn Blackstock.
Michigan State OL transfer commit Keyshawn Blackstock. (X: @keyshawnblacks5)
Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

After a disappointing 4-8 (1-7 SEC) season, head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have the daunting task of revamping the roster to be more competitive in 2024.

One major way of tackling that problem is using the NCAA transfer portal. With an open window from Dec. 4 to Jan. 2, 2024, there will be plenty of time for the Hogs to contact and land difference makers ahead of next season.

Having a complete staff is vital for recruiting, and it seems the Hogs are close to filling their vacant offensive coordinator position according to reports that came out on Tuesday.

Former Arkansas head coach and former Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is on track to becoming the Razorbacks' new playcaller, which should attract some quality offensive talent considering the high-powered offenses that Petrino has had during his coaching career.

With an ever-changing landscape that can be difficult to keep track of, HawgBeat has decided to put together an in-depth list of players receiving interests from coaches, assistants and staff members. We break it down with a hot board, notable portal entrants, players with Arkansas interest and more.

RELATED:

Arkansas Football 2024 Roster Tracker

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement