After walking back his commitment to Arkansas on Tuesday , North Texas tight end transfer Var’Keyes Gumms is back on board and recommitted to Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks, according to Chris Hummer .

The Houston native most recently took an official visit to California over the weekend. He entered the transfer portal initially on March 23, and reported an offer from Arkansas shortly after on April 15.

Gumms took an official visit to Arkansas on April 21 and announced his commitment to the Hogs on April 23. He chose Arkansas over Colorado, Cal, BYU and others.

In two seasons with the Mean Green, Gumms has hauled in 34 receptions for 458 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games. He played in three games in 2021 and 14 games in 2022.

The addition of Gumms provides a veteran presence to a tight end room that, while full of potential, is very young. The Hogs added two four-star tight ends in the 2023 class in Ashdown’s Shamar Easter and Bixby, Oklahoma, native Luke Hasz, but adding Gumms provides another threat in the passing game for first-year offensive coordinator

Gumms will have multiple years of eligibility to play with the Hogs.