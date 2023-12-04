Arkansas redshirt sophomore forward Trevon Brazile picked up a weekly honor from the Southeastern Conference for his efforts during Arkansas' 80-75 win over No. 7 Duke on Wednesday.

Brazile was named SEC Player of the Week after recording 19 points and 11 rebounds in a double-double effort. It was his third double-double in the last four games the Razorbacks have played.

He made a career-high four 3-pointers, including a key 3-pointer with 2:16 left to put the Hogs up 12. In the first half, Brazile was 4-of-5 from the field (2-of-3 from 3) with 11 points and 6 rebounds. In the second half, was 2-of-4 (2-of-4 from 3) with five rebounds, eight points and both of his blocked shots.

A former Missouri Tiger, Brazile is now averaging 11.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while shooting 49.1% from the field on the season.

Arkansas will return to the hardwood Monday evening for a matchup against Furman at 7 p.m. CT inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The game will be streamed on the SEC Network+.