The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3) picked up their second victory in a row with a 97-83 win over the Furman Paladins inside Bud Walton Arena Monday night, but it didn't come without a crucial injury.

Star forward Trevon Brazile — who totaled 13 points, four rebounds and two blocks in 27:51 of game action — went down with an ankle injury with 2:41 left in the second half.

"It’s a pretty bad sprain," head coach Eric Musselman said after the game. "Having said that 24 hours from now we’ll know more. Nothing other than a sprain. Doctors were messing with it. It is a sprain. It is a pretty good sprain. It’s already swollen."

Brazile shot an efficient 5-8 from the field with two three pointers and zero turnovers. He continued to make highlight plays against the Paladins as well.