Trevon Brazile sprains ankle in Arkansas' win over Furman
The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3) picked up their second victory in a row with a 97-83 win over the Furman Paladins inside Bud Walton Arena Monday night, but it didn't come without a crucial injury.
Star forward Trevon Brazile — who totaled 13 points, four rebounds and two blocks in 27:51 of game action — went down with an ankle injury with 2:41 left in the second half.
"It’s a pretty bad sprain," head coach Eric Musselman said after the game. "Having said that 24 hours from now we’ll know more. Nothing other than a sprain. Doctors were messing with it. It is a sprain. It is a pretty good sprain. It’s already swollen."
Brazile shot an efficient 5-8 from the field with two three pointers and zero turnovers. He continued to make highlight plays against the Paladins as well.
After Monday's game, Brazile is averaging 11.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game on 33-65 shooting (51%) and 14-30 three-point shooting (47%). With an important neutral-site game against Oklahoma coming up on Saturday, the Razorbacks need Brazile at his best.
"I’m hopeful we get multiple rehabs a day, which TB has been, when I look at what TB has done with the training staff through his whole rehab, he was living in the training room," Musselman said. "We’re going to need him to be in the training room a lot to try to get the swelling down and the mobility [back]. Whenever he can play, I’m not sure when that will be."
Up next, Arkansas will take on the No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) on Saturday inside the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The game is set to tip off at 3:00 p.m. CT and will broadcast on ESPN2.