Offensive lineman Joshua Braun and defensive end Landon Jackson were named to the AP All-SEC Second Team after being key contributors for the Hogs in 2023.

Two members of the Arkansas Razorbacks have earned recognition from the AP for their performances this season.

In his second season with the Razorbacks after transferring from LSU, Jackson totaled 44 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 12 games. His best performance came at Alabama, where the junior racked up 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Jackson finished the year with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 77.4, a run defense grade of 78.7, a tackling grade of 78.3, a pass rush grade of 68.3 and a coverage grade of 74.8.

Braun — an offensive guard who transferred in from Florida — started every game for the Razorbacks and finished with 790 snaps. He ended the season with a 71.3 overall PFF grade, a 79.0 pass block grade and a 68.5 run block grade. Braun only allowed two sacks in 12 games for the Hogs.