Two Razorbacks named AP Second Team All-SEC

Arkansas DL Landon Jackson.
Arkansas DL Landon Jackson. (Nick Wenger)
Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

Two members of the Arkansas Razorbacks have earned recognition from the AP for their performances this season.

Offensive lineman Joshua Braun and defensive end Landon Jackson were named to the AP All-SEC Second Team after being key contributors for the Hogs in 2023.

In his second season with the Razorbacks after transferring from LSU, Jackson totaled 44 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 12 games. His best performance came at Alabama, where the junior racked up 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Jackson finished the year with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 77.4, a run defense grade of 78.7, a tackling grade of 78.3, a pass rush grade of 68.3 and a coverage grade of 74.8.

Braun — an offensive guard who transferred in from Florida — started every game for the Razorbacks and finished with 790 snaps. He ended the season with a 71.3 overall PFF grade, a 79.0 pass block grade and a 68.5 run block grade. Braun only allowed two sacks in 12 games for the Hogs.

AP All-SEC Teams:

First team, offense:

WR — u-Malik Nabers, LSU, 6-0, 200, Jr.

WR — Luther Burden III, Missouri, 5-11, 208, So.

T — Javon Foster, Missouri, 6-5, 319, grad

T — JC Latham, Alabama, 6-6, 360, Jr.

G — Tate Ratledge, Georgia, 6-6, 310, Jr.

G — Tyler Booker, Alabama, 6-5, 352, So.

C — u-Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia, Jr., 6-4

TE — u-Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 240, Jr.

QB — u-Jayden Daniels, LSU, 6-4, 210, Sr.

RB — u-Cody Schrader, Missouri, 5-9, 214, grad

RB — Ray Davis, Kentucky, 5-10, 216, Sr.

PK — Will Reichard, Alabama, 6-1, 194, grad

All-Purpose — Ainias Smith, Texas A&M, 5-10, 200, grad

First team, defense:

DE — James Pearce Jr., Tennessee, 6-5, 242, So.

DE — Darius Robinson, Missouri, 6-5, 296, grad

DT — Marcus Harris, Auburn, 6-3, 295, Sr.

DT — Deone Walker, Kentucky, 6-6, 348, So.

LB — Dallas Turner, Alabama, 6-4, 252, Jr.

LB — Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M, 6-3, 230, Jr.

LB — Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State, grad, 6-2, 245

CB — Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri, 5-11, 178, Jr.

CB — Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama, 6-1, 195, Jr.

S — Malaki Starks, Georgia, 6-1, 205, So.

S — Jaylin Simpson, Auburn, 6-1, 178, Sr.

P — Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt, 6-1, 187, grad

Second team, offense:

WR — Xavier Legette, South Carolina, 6-3, 227, Sr.

WR — Brian Thomas, LSU, 6-4, 205, Jr.

T — Will Campbell, LSU, 6-6, 325, So.

T — Gunner Britton, Auburn, 6-6, 312, Sr.

G — Joshua Braun, Arkansas, 6-6, 348, Jr.

G — Cam’Ron Johnson, Missouri, 6-4, 305, Jr.

C — Cooper Mays, Tennessee, 6-3, 305, Sr.

TE — Rivaldo Fairweather, 6-4, 251, Jr.

QB — Jalen Milroe, Alabama, 6-2, 220, So.

RB — Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi, 5-11, 210, So.

RB — Jaylen Wright, Tennessee, 5-11, 210, Jr.

PK — Harrison Mevis, Missouri, 5-11, 243, Sr.

All-Purpose — t-Barion Brown, Kentucky, 6-1, 166, So., Nashville; Xavier Legette, South Carolina, 6-3, 227, Sr., Mullins, South Carolina

Second team, defense

DE — Princely Umanmielen, 6-5, 255, Jr.

DE — Landon Jackson, Arkansas, 6-7, 281

DT — Justin Eboigbe, Alabama, 6-5, 292, Sr.

DT — Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia, 6-3, 320, Sr.

LB — Jett Johnson, Mississippi State, 6-2, 230, grad

LB — Chris Braswell, Alabama, 6-3, 255, Sr.

LB — Debo Williams, South Carolina, 6-1, 232, Jr.

CB — Terrion Arnold, Alabama, 6-0, 196, So.

CB — Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky, 6-0, 196, So.

S — Javon Bullard, Georgia, 5-11, 195, Jr.

S — Caleb Downs, Alabama, 6-0, 203, Fr.

P — Jeremy Chrawshaw, Florida, 6-4, 200, Jr.

