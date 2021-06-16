Updated 2023 Hoops Rivals150 filled with Arkansas targets

Not a subscriber? Get a FREE trial through the summer w/code VISITS2021 DETAILS: click here

One of the most anticipated rankings drops in recent memory was for the 2023 class. After the pandemic pushed rankings back, Rivals initially released the top 30 players in the class, but that has now expanded to 100.

The top two in-state prospects make their debuts in the Rivals150 bordering on five-star status. Bryson Warren and Layden Blocker, both from Little Rock, are ranked 16th and 33rd, respectively. In fact, Warren is the highest ranked four-star player.

In addition to them, 17 other players the Razorbacks have contacted or offered a scholarship are in the top 100.

Arkansas has extended scholarships to both Omaha Biliew and Jalen Lewis, who are top-10 prospects at No. 2 and No. 6, respectively.

The trend continues for head coach Eric Musselman to offer and contact top recruits, with him offering eight of the top-100 prospects in the 2023 class already, with three of those being five-stars. The staff as a whole has contacted three other five-stars, as well.

The full list of the top 100 can be found here.