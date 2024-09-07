VIDEO: Postgame press conferences - Oklahoma State 39, Arkansas 31 (2OT)
Watch Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman's postgame press conference after the Razorbacks' 39-31 double-overtime loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Also check out video from press conference with quarterback Taylen Green and defensive tackle Cam Ball.
Visit our homepage for complete coverage of Arkansas football, including everything you need to know from the Hogs' tough loss to the Cowboys..
