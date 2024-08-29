Watch Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman's postgame press conference after the Razorbacks' 70-0 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Thursday evening at War Memorial Stadium. Also check out video from press conferences with quarterback Taylen Green, running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, defensive end Nico Davillier and defensive tackle Eric Gregory.

