Legendary basketball coach Nolan Richardson was the guest speaker at the final Northwest Arkansas Touchdown Club meeting of the season Wednesday afternoon at Mermaids Restaurant in Fayetteville.

Best known for leading the Razorbacks to three Final Fours and the 1994 national championship, Richardson is the only coach to win a junior college national championship (at Western Texas J.C.), NIT title (at Tulsa) and NCAA Division I Tournament title (at Arkansas).

You can listen to his entire talk in the audio below, as well as watch an interview with him after the meeting in the video above.