WATCH, LISTEN: Nolan Richardson speaks at NWA TD Club
Legendary basketball coach Nolan Richardson was the guest speaker at the final Northwest Arkansas Touchdown Club meeting of the season Wednesday afternoon at Mermaids Restaurant in Fayetteville.
Best known for leading the Razorbacks to three Final Fours and the 1994 national championship, Richardson is the only coach to win a junior college national championship (at Western Texas J.C.), NIT title (at Tulsa) and NCAA Division I Tournament title (at Arkansas).
You can listen to his entire talk in the audio below, as well as watch an interview with him after the meeting in the video above.
SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.