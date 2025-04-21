Way-too-early look at Arkansas' potential starting five

The Arkansas basketball season is still seven or so months away, but the roster is starting to take shape.

Last week, the Razorbacks dropped a bunch of news all at once about the return of several key players: D.J. Wagner, Trevon Brazile and Billy Richmond III. The news came in the form of a video on head coach John Calipari's X account.

That video also featured clips from incoming freshmen Darius Acuff Jr,. Meleek Thomas and Isaiah Sealy, as well as Lithuanian forward Karim Rtail. Moments after that video was released, another video dropped and it featured incoming transfer bigs Malique Ewin and Nick Pringle.

As of now, the Razorbacks have a total of nine players on the roster, which doesn't include Karter Knox, who is testing the NBA Draft waters and could return.

While the coaching staff is still working to fill out the rest of the roster, HawgBeat takes a stab at what next year's starting lineup could look like when the ball is tipped next season.

Note: This is not an official starting five, just a potential look at what it could look like for the start of the season.