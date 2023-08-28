The Arkansas football team is set to kick the 2023 season off against the Western Carolina Catamounts in just five days on Saturday. Last season, the Catamounts finished 6-5 overall and 4-4 in the Southern Conference. They finished the year on a three-game winning streak against Wofford, Eastern Tennessee State and Chattanooga. Third-year head coach Kerwin Bell has steadily grown the program after winning only four games in his first year on campus. Western Carolina was picked to finish fifth preseason in the Southern Conference by the league's coaches and the media. Below is everything head coach Sam Pittman had to say ahead of Saturday's game against the Catamounts, which is slated to kickoff at noon CT and it will be streamed on ESPN+ and the SEC Network+.

On the Catamounts' offense:

Although Western Carolina is coming from the FCS ranks of college football, they still have an offense worthy of the Razorbacks' attention. "Kerwin and Kade Bell do a wonderful job with that team offensively," Pittman said. "I think they set records last year in touchdown passes and records for total offense. A lot of bubbles. A lot of things that are concerning to us that we've been practicing on now going into today will be Day 4 for Western." "Offensively I forgot to mention their wideouts and their running back. Very explosive guys. But you throw on the tape now, they’re scary on offense...they’ve set records and they like that little bubble. And like to run that stretch play and they’re good at it." Sophomore quarterback Cole Gonzales will be the Catamounts' starting quarterback and he'll have fellow sophomore Desmond Reid (5-foot-8, 170 pounds) behind him at running back. At receiver, senior David White Jr. has a size advantage over defenders at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds.

On the Catamounts' defense:

The Razorbacks have a massive talent mismatch on the offensive side with quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders leading the way. They shouldn't have too many issues facing the Catamounts' defense, even if Pittman won't admit it. "Defensively they have some really good pass rushers and defensive ends and guys in the back that can run," Pittman said. "But you throw on the tape now, they’re scary on offense. And they got a really good defense as well." Andreas Keaton is a junior safety who led the team with 72 total tackles in 2022. Junior defensive tackle Chris Morgan is also back after ranking second on the Catamounts with five sacks last season.

On the Catamounts' transfer portal additions:

If you look around college football, almost every team in the country made an addition from the transfer portal. Western Carolina made six additions, including defensive lineman Curtis Fann and offensive lineman Xavier Graham. "A couple defensive tackles," Pittman said. "I think they’re from Akron. There’s a kid named Micah Nelson. He’s a boundary end. That’s a really good player. He’s No. 9. He’s a really good player. They’ve got a nickel that’s a good player."

On the Catamounts' returning players: