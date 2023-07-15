The Arkansas Razorbacks landed two major recruits back-to-back on Friday evening with the addition of four-star running back Braylen Russell and four-star cornerback Selman Bridges.

As a result, the Hogs shot up Rivals' team recruiting rankings, going from No. 24 in the country to No. 18.

Bridges and Russell are Arkansas' 16th and 17th commitments in the class, and the 10th and 11th four-star recruits in the class. It's worth noting that Rivals still factors in three-star defensive tackle Dion Stutts, who died on June 13.

So far, the class of 2024 has a real possibility of becoming one of Sam Pittman's highest-ranked classes.

Rivals uses a point system to rank programs, based on the level of recruit that is committed. You can find more information on that system by clicking here and scrolling to the bottom of the page.

In the 2024 class so far are 11 four-star prospects — five of which are currently in the Rivals250 — and six three-stars, bringing the Hogs to a total of 1,774 points. Just ahead of Arkansas is Tennessee with 1,813 and behind is Alabama with 1,643.

The average player ranking between all recruits currently sits at 5.76. If you include the two unranked players — Dazmin James and Amaury Wiggins, who joined after spring practice ended — last year's class comes in at 4.95 (without those two, the average sits at 5.71).

That number of four-star prospects is likely to grow before the pen hits paper in December for the Early Signing Period, too. The Hogs are working on several four-stars who are still uncommitted.

In last year's class, Sam Pittman signed a total of nine four-star prospects, 11 three-star prospects, one two-star prospect and two unranked prospects. That class finished No. 20 in the final standings, tied with the class of 2019 for the highest-ranked class since 2009.

In order to find a class that signed more four-star prospects than Arkansas currently has committed, you have to go back to that 2019 class — brought in by former head coach Chad Morris — which had 13.

That class included the likes of current Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson and now-Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks.

Even with the transfer portal, it's expected the Hogs will look to take somewhere between 22 and 25 recruits, which means there will be plenty more recruiting to keep up with before the start of the Early Signing Period in December.