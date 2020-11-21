College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

As has been publicized throughout the week, Arkansas is dealing with COVID-19 issues.

According to an unofficial count by HawgBeat and other members of the media in the press box, the Razorbacks have only 56 available scholarship players for their game against LSU.

That is three above the minimum threshold set by the SEC before the season. The offensive and defensive lines each have nine available scholarship players, which is above the seven- and four-man minimums at those positions, respectively.

Here is a look at which players went through pregame warmups for Arkansas on Saturday…

*walk-on

Quarterbacks (5)

~Feleipe Franks

~Malik Hornsby

~KJ Jefferson

~John Stephen Jones

~Jack Lindsey

Did not dress: Braden Bratcher*, Cade Pearson*

Running backs (4)

~Donte Buckner*

~T.J. Hammonds (moved from WR)

~Reid Turner*

~Trelon Smith

Did not dress: Rakeem Boyd, Dominique Johnson, Josh Oglesby (injury)

Transfer: A’Montae Spivey

Tight ends (5)

~Nathan Bax*

~Hudson Henry

~Blake Kern

~Collin Sutherland

~Blayne Toll

Did not dress: none

Wide receivers (9)

~Treylon Burks

~Kendall Catalon

~Harper Cole*

~Karch Gardiner*

~Trey Knox

~Tyson Morris

~Darin Turner

~John David White*

~Mike Woods

Did not dress: Jaquayln Crawford (not eligible - transfer), Koilan Jackson (injury), De’Vion Warren (injury)

Opted out: Shamar Nash

Offensive linemen (12)

~Ty Clary

~Shane Clenin

~Myron Cunningham

~Luke Jones

~Brady Latham

~Austin Nix*

~John Oehrlein* (also a LS)

~Dylan Rathcke

~Peyton Simpson*

~Ricky Stromberg

~Drew Vest*

~Dalton Wagner

~Ryan Winkel

Did not dress: Ray Curry Jr., Noah Gatlin (injury), Marcus Henderson, Beaux Limmer (injury), Dylan Rathcke, Jalen St. John, Griffin Hunt*

Opted out: Chibueze Nwanna

Defensive linemen (11)

~Andy Boykin

~Taurean Carter

~Nicholas Fulwider

~Elias Hale*

~Morgan Hanna*

~Enoch Jackson Jr.

~Jonathan Marshall

~Marcus Miller

~Mataio Soli

~Jashaud Stewart

~Eric Thomas

Did not dress: Julius Coates, Dorian Gerald, Eric Gregory, Xavier Kelly, Isaiah Nichols, David Porter, Zach Williams

Linebackers (10)

~Kelin Burrle

~Hayden Henry

~Grant Morgan

~Andrew Parker

~Bumper Pool

~J.T. Towers

~McKinley Williams*

~Jackson Woodard*

~Jake Yurachek*

~Zach Zimos

Did not dress: Levi Draper (injury), Deon Edwards, Brooks Both*, Asa Shearin*

Defensive backs (16)

~LaDarrius Bishop

~Greg Brooks Jr.

~Martaveous Brown*

~Montaric Brown

~Devin Bush

~Jalen Catalon

~Malik Chavis

~Hudson Clark*

~Kevin Compton* (moved from WR)

~Joe Foucha

~Myles Mason

~Nathan Parodi*

~Myles Slusher

~Jacorrei Turner

~Nick Turner

~Cameron Vail*

Did not dress: Simeon Blair, Khari Johnson, Micahh Smith (injury), Jon Conley*, Cedric Johnson*

Opted out: Jordon Curtis, Jerry Jacobs, Jarques McClellion

Specialists (8)

~P Reid Bauer*

~K Vito Calvaruso*

~George Caratan

~LS H.T. Fountain*

~P Sam Loy*

~K/P Matthew Phillips*

~K A.J. Reed

~LS Jordan Silver

Did not dress: LS Eli Chism*