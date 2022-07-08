Why Nebraska transfer Koty Frank chose Arkansas before stepping on campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Before stepping foot on campus or even meeting head coach Dave Van Horn in person, Nebraska transfer pitcher Koty Frank decided to make Arkansas his new home.

What would normally be an uneducated decision to jump the gun and commit, proved to be a well thought-out choice for Frank, who announced he was transferring to Arkansas on July 2.

The right-hander from Tushka, Oklahoma, had a visit scheduled for July 6, but moving pieces and different circumstances led to Frank going ahead and making the decision before visiting.

”It was more of just going a little bit off of a gut feeling, just knowing that that’s where I wanted to be, and that’s where I felt drawn to,” Frank said.

Though he hadn’t had the chance to tour the campus or the facilities, Frank did his research. He watched videos of the new Hunt Family Baseball Development Center online and even reached out to Razorback pitchers Will McEntire and Jaxon Wiggins.