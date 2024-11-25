Advertisement
Published Nov 25, 2024
Arkansas' official depth chart for Missouri game
Mason Choate
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-4, 3-4 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's regular season finale against the No. 24 Missouri Tigers (8-3, 4-3 SEC) at Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas recovered from a slow start to take down Louisiana Tech, 35-14, over the weekend in Fayetteville. Missouri bounced back from a loss to South Carolina on Sept. 16 with a 39-20 win at Mississippi State on Saturday.

A few changes were made to this week's depth chart, most notably the absence of junior defensive end Nico Davillier at the defensive end position. The pass-rusher did not play against Louisiana Tech on Saturday due to a knee injury, and senior Anton Juncaj is the lone listed starter in Davillier's place. Backing up Juncaj is freshman Charlie Collins.

At safety, sophomore TJ Metcalf and junior Miguel Mitchell no longer have an "or" listed between them. Metcalf is the starter with Mitchell backing him up. Finally, redshirt sophomore Brooks Edmonson is listed as the backup center behind Addison Nichols instead of redshirt sophomore Amaury Wiggins, who is no longer listed on the depth chart.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Missouri, which is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network at Memorial Stadium.

Offense

PositionFirst TeamSecond TeamThird TeamOther

QB

Taylen Green

Malachi Singleton

KJ Jackson

Blake Boda

RB

Ja'Quinden Jackson

Rashod Dubinion

Rodney Hill

Braylen Russell, Tyrell Reed

TE

Luke Hasz

Andreas Paaske

N/A

N/A

WR-X

Andrew Armstrong

Monte Harrison

N/A

N/A

WR - Z

Tyrone Broden

Jordan Anthony

CJ Brown OR Davion Dozier

N/A

WR-W

Isaiah Sategna

Isaac TeSlaa

N/A

N/A

LT

Fernando Carmona Jr.

E'Marion Harris

N/A

N/A

LG

Keyshawn Blackstock OR Patrick Kutas

N/A

N/A

N/A

C

Addison Nichols

Brooks Edmonson

N/A

N/A

RG

Joshua Braun

Ty'Kieast Crawford

N/A

N/A

RT

E'Marion Harris

Joe More

N/A

N/A

Defense

PositionFirst TeamSecond TeamThird TeamOther

DE

Landon Jackson

Quincy Rhodes Jr.

N/A

N/A

DT

Cam Ball

Keivie Rose

Danny Saili

N/A

DT

Eric Gregory

Ian Geffrard

N/A

N/A

DE

Anton Juncaj

Charlie Collins

N/A

N/A

LB

Brad Spence OR Stephen Dix Jr.

Alex Sanford

N/A

N/A

LB

Xavian Sorey Jr.

Anthony Switzer OR Bradley Shaw

N/A

N/A

Hog

Doneiko Slaughter

Tevis Metcalf

N/A

N/A

S

TJ Metcalf

Miguel Mitchell

Ahkhari Johnson

N/A

S

Jayden Johnson OR Larry Worth III

N/A

N/A

N/A

CB

Kee'yon Stewart

Marquise Robinson

N/A

N/A

CB

Hudson Clark

Jaheim Singletary

Selman Bridges

N/A

Special Teams

PositionFirst TeamSecond Team

K

Matthew Shipley

Charlie Von Der Meden

KO

Devin Bale

N/A

P

Devin Bale

Sam Dubwig

H

Devin Bale

Sam Dubwig

LS

Ashton Ngo

Max Schmidly

KR

Isaiah Sategna

Rodney Hill

PR

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

