The Orlando, Florida, native saw his production dip as a sophomore, as he only recorded 14 tackles in 12 games in 2021. He suffered a torn labrum before the start of the 2022 season, which led to his decision to transfer to Marshall.

A former four-star recruit and the No. 13 outside linebacker in the nation according to Rivals, Dix chose to go to Florida State out of high school in the class of 2020. He played a big role for the Seminoles as a true freshman, as he tallied 45 tackles — good for third on the team.

Arkansas redshirt senior linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. has made stops at three different schools in his college career, and he is now looking to finish things off with a bang in Fayetteville in 2024.

After a standout season with the Thundering Herd where he tallied 67 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks, Dix chose once again to enter the transfer portal, and this time landed at Arkansas.

"Honestly what led me to Arkansas was God," Dix said on Monday. "My time at Marshall, the things that were going on there and the way that I saw my life going and my career going, I could tell that my time at Marshall was coming to an end. Coming to Arkansas, it really did make me realize this is where I'm supposed to be."

In today's college football world with unlimited transfers, NIL and the like, coaches have to make business decisions on how they manage their roster. Dix's situation was unfortunate, but business is business, he said, and he understood when Seminoles defensive coordinator Adam Fuller told him it might be in his best interest to move on.

"(Fuller) just gave it to me, told me like a man, ‘I think it's probably best if you look for another program,’" Dix said. "I ended up taking off. It’s still mutual respect because he respected me enough to tell me straight to my face knowing that I still want to pursue my dream and play big-time ball and be a starter.

"So he just told me what it was and he said that he would love to still have me, like 100%, but if that's what I really want to do, then he doesn't want to keep me there and keep me from chasing that. So, it was just respect at the end, and that's all I could ask for."

Dix had a prior relationship with Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson from his time at Florida State, when Woodson was the defensive backs coach. That connection played a major role in his decision to transfer to Arkansas, he said.

"Our time there, we built a relationship walking through the hallways, working together on the defense, talking ball," Dix said. "I think that did really play a big part in me coming here, just knowing coach Woodson ... a guy that was always open arms, always wanted to talk if you ever needed to talk. That relationship there is what really assisted me in coming to Arkansas."

Heading into his fifth season of college football, Dix has veteran experience at the collegiate level, and he said he's fit in well because the system the Razorbacks run is similar to what he's been playing in throughout his career.

"I’ve been fitting in really well, it’s nothing that I haven’t really been through," Dix said. "I think the system is similar to the previous programs I’ve been at, Marshall and Florida State. So I think coming in it wasn’t too hard to get adjusted. It was just the terminology man, using different words for the same concepts. I think I fit the system pretty well honestly."

Arkansas' linebacker room looks vastly different than it did last season, but Dix said he believes it's the best group he's played with.

"I think we have a lot of talented guys that just need the opportunity like Brad Spence and (Xavian) Sorey, man, those are great players," Dix said. "I think bringing us in just adds to it, creates that depth that you need for a long season here in the SEC. Like they say, it's just different here, and I think that's what's really going to help bring a lot of success to the team is when you have a lot of guys that are able to play, especially in that linebacker room."

Arkansas will kickoff the 2024 season Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.