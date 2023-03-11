Jack Weaver, photo director of the Kentucky Kernel, took a video of Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman exiting the court and his phone was grabbed by Razorbacks director of internal operations Riley Hall and apparently thrown to the ground.

After Arkansas' 67-61 loss to Texas A&M at the SEC Tournament on Friday, a video of a Razorback staff member went viral and not in a good way.

Weaver mentioned in the tweet that Musselman was also leaving the court in a "rage of f-bombs."

Following the incident, Arkansas director of athletics Hunter Yurachek released a statement on behalf of Hall on Saturday afternoon.

"I have visited with Riley Hall, a member of our men's basketball support staff, and others who personally observed an interaction between Mr. Hall and a reporter following our game Friday night at the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament," Yuracheck said in a tweet.

"During our conversation, Mr. Hall expressed his regret that while leaving the floor his engagement inadvertently resulted in knocking down the reporter's cell phone from his hand."

Yurachek went on to say that Hall's actions did not have malicious intent, but they were not appropriate and he offered an apology to Weaver.