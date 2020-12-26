 HawgBeat - 2020 Arkansas PFF breakdown: Defensive snap counts, season grades
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-26 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 Arkansas PFF breakdown: Defensive snap counts, season grades

Jonathan Marshall was Arkansas' highest graded player on defense in 2020.
Jonathan Marshall was Arkansas' highest graded player on defense in 2020. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Each week throughout the season, HawgBeat took a closer look at Arkansas' games with the help of Pro Football Focus. The analytics website keeps track of snap counts and grades each player on a scale of 0-100, among other things.

Now that the regular season is over and the Razorbacks are preparing for a bowl game, let's take a look at those cumulative numbers on defense...

(NOTE: These are premium stats for a reason, so please do not share these on free social media sites or other websites. Instead, encourage your friends to subscribe to HawgBeat so they can get the great content, as well.)

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Team Grades - DEFENSE
Category Grade SEC / FBS rank Last year (rank)

Overall

69.1

11th / 98th

68.9

(13th / 116th)

Defense

62.9

9th / t-88th

67.2

(13th / 112th)

Run defense

52.8

11th / 110th

65.9

(12th / 108th)

Tackling

57.3

12th / t-99th

66.9

(9th / t-68th)

Pass rush

63.0

14th / 112th

71.1

(13th / 78th)

Coverage

73.2

5th / 44th

62.3

(11th / 110th)
There are 14 SEC teams and 127 FBS teams that played football this fall. All 130 FBS teams played last fall.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}