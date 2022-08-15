2024 Arkansas football recruiting HawgBoard - Quarterbacks

As Arkansas puts a bow on its '23 class and the cycle draws to a close, it seems like the perfect time to jump into a position-by-position look at who the Razorbacks are targeting in 2024. Unlike the 2023 HawgBoard, which was split into offensive and defensive sections, the early look into the '24 class will be broken down into Quarterback, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Tight End, Offensive Tackle, Interior Offensive Line, Defensive Tackle, Defensive End, Linebacker, Cornerback, Safety and Athlete - with each section receiving a link as it is published. This quarterback HawgBoard will be updated throughout the cycle, but here's a look at who Arkansas is targeting early on.

The Latest

08/15/2022 - After landing North Cobb (Ga.) and Elite 11 quarterback Malachi Singleton in 2023, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has no shortage of options in the following cycle. Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White continues to be the prime target, in my estimation, for the staff - and for good reason. Off the heels of a successful visit, earning a commitment from the Arkansas four-star sooner rather than later could spell good news for the rest of the team's in-state efforts. In addition, summer visits from Michael Hawkins (Texas) and Jake Merklinger (Ga.) have them trending up, while a trio of Rivals250 QBs seem to be fading from Arkansas' plans.

QUARTERBACK Recruit HT/WT Interest ⌃/⌄ Rating High School Walker White 6-3 210 High - Little Rock Christian (Ark.) Michael Hawkins 6-2 185 High ⌃ Allen (Texas) Jake Merklinger 6-3 200 Moderate ⌃ Calvary Day (Ga.) Mabrey Mettauer 6-6 220 Moderate ⌄ The Woodlands (Texas) DJ Lagway 6-3 190 Moderate ⌄

Willis (Texas) Demond Williams 5-11 170 Moderate ⌄ Basha (Ariz.) Riley Trujillo 6-4 205 Low - Bartram Trail (Fla.) Josh Flowers 6-3 210 Low - Baker (Ala.) Prentiss Noland 6-3 190 Low - Langston Hughes (Ga.) Asher Weiner 6-4 200 Low - Valor Christian (Colo.) Davi Belfort 6-0 180 Very Low - Gulliver Prep (Fla.)

Need to Know

Walker White is, in my estimation, the top target at the position for the Razorbacks in 2024. With extensive ties to the university, this is one that coach Kendal Briles would be more than happy to keep within state lines - and away from SEC West foe Ole Miss. Arkansas slid in just before Alabama to become Allen (Texas) QB Michael Hawkins' first SEC offer back in mid-June. That move has seemingly paid off to this point, as the four-star signal caller took a trip to Fayetteville for the team's end-of-summer cookout last month. Michael's brother, Maliek ('25) also holds an offer from the Hogs. Also on the rise for Arkansas is Calvary Day (Ga.) quarterback Jake Merklinger. After an "amazing" visit to Fayetteville in June, I have Merklinger trending upward for the Razorbacks. On the other side of things, Mabrey Mettauer entered spring ball as the perceived, No. 2 option, behind then-five-star DJ Lagway. Despite a summer visit from Mettauer, he appears to have fallen a bit behind the curve of Arkansas QB targets. The ship seems to have sailed for the aforementioned Lagway, as Florida and Texas A&M have made strong pushes for the Willis (Texas) QB. Despite Arkansas becoming the first to offer him spots in both the football and baseball programs, he'll likely be headed elsewhere. Despite having what Basha (Ariz.) QB Demond Williams called a "great" visit to Fayetteville in late June, an offer from his father's alma mater (Michigan State) likely sets Arkansas back in a big way in terms of his recruitment. Also on the board for the Razorbacks are Davi Belfort, Josh Flowers, Prentiss Noland, Riley Trujillo and Asher Weiner. Though offered, none of these options seem feasible at this time for one reason or another.

