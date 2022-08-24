2024 Arkansas football recruiting HawgBoard - Running Backs

This running back HawgBoard will be updated throughout the cycle, but here's a look at who Arkansas is targeting early on.

Unlike the 2023 HawgBoard, which was split into offensive and defensive sections, the early look into the '24 class will be broken down into Quarterback , Running Back, Wide Receiver, Tight End, Offensive Tackle, Interior Offensive Line, Defensive Tackle, Defensive End, Linebacker, Cornerback, Safety and Athlete - with each section receiving a link as it is published.

As Arkansas puts a bow on its '23 class and the cycle draws to a close, it seems like the perfect time to jump into a position-by-position look at who the Razorbacks are targeting in 2024.

Though the staff hasn't let up on recruiting the position, Russell's current position as the lone member of the Razorbacks' 2024 class eases the load and affords Arkansas an opportunity to go big-game hunting should they look to add another.

Despite already holding a commitment from one Rivals250 back, the Razorbacks appear to be in the mix for a number of other highly-touted prospects. Most notable of the bunch is McKinney (Texas) four-star Bryan Jackson, who recently included Arkansas in his top ten schools.

Arkansas landed a big commitment in a big way following their win over Mississippi State last season with in-state running back Braylen Russell announcing his intention to play football for the Razorbacks nearly a year ago. For perspective, at that point in the year, Sam Pittman's staff held just three commitments in their 2023 class.

Despite a recent visit to Ole Miss, Russell reaffirmed his commitment to the Hogs following his trip to Fayetteville for the team's cookout, saying "I'm still firm with my decision, just having some fun and being a kid while I can."

The player I have pegged as most likely to join Russell in Arkansas' backfield is McKinney (Texas) all-purpose back Bryan Jackson.

A commitment from Jackson's teammate, 2023 safety Christian Ford makes Arkansas' inclusion in his top ten seemingly more important, but the Razorbacks will still need to beat out the likes of Alabama, Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and USC if they want to add him to their class.

Holding ties to another pair of recent Razorback commits is North Cobb (Ga.) RB David Eziomume. After bringing in Sam M'Bake and Malachi Singleton in '22 and '23 respectively, Sam Pittman has a chance to complete the formation of a legitimate pipeline between Kennesaw and Fayetteville. With a visit to Arkansas in May, and a return trip planned for the Razorbacks' season opener against Cincinnati, a reunion with his teammates seems well within the realm of possibility.

Once looked at as - at least in my approximation - one of Arkansas' top remaining targets at the position, J'Marion Burnette appears to be trending down on the Razorbacks' board. Though he included the Hogs in his top 12 back in June, a recent visit to Auburn has it looking like the Andalusia (Ala.) prospect may be staying home.

Currently unrated by Rivals, Midland Valley (S.C.) running back Traevon Dunbar is the last of the prospects that I think Arkansas has a serious eye on as a second RB addition to the class at this point.

After earning an offer at Arkansas' camp in April, subsequent offers from Michigan State, Penn State, Virginia Tech and others turned up the heat on Dunbar's recruitment.

Though there are other backs with offers on the table, I believe those five to be the current leaders in the clubhouse in terms of interest from the Razorbacks, and that interest being reciprocated.