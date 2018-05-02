It’s been a busy night of Razorback recruiting news none more exciting for fans than Rivals 4-star cornerback Bobby Wolfe re-adding Arkansas into his list of top schools and cutting another for good measure.

Wolfe initially cut his list down to Oklahoma, Colorado, A&M, Florida, Georgia and LSU but after some re-evaluation, the top hog target has cut Oklahoma and Colorado from his list.

“Oklahoma is out because I replaced them with Arkansas,” Wolfe said, “Colorado was playing with me. And Arkansas? Well they just make me feel comfortable.”