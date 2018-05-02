4-star CB Bobby Wolfe Cuts OU, Colorado, Adds Arkansas
It’s been a busy night of Razorback recruiting news none more exciting for fans than Rivals 4-star cornerback Bobby Wolfe re-adding Arkansas into his list of top schools and cutting another for good measure.
Wolfe initially cut his list down to Oklahoma, Colorado, A&M, Florida, Georgia and LSU but after some re-evaluation, the top hog target has cut Oklahoma and Colorado from his list.
“Oklahoma is out because I replaced them with Arkansas,” Wolfe said, “Colorado was playing with me. And Arkansas? Well they just make me feel comfortable.”
Cornerbacks coach Mark Smith has been all over Wolfe since the beginning of his recruitment and didn’t give up on pursuing the lockdown corner even after cutting Arkansas from his top 6.
Now, Wolfe has tweeted that when he commits on June 30, he’ll be committed for good. With a top five in place, it’s safe to say that the Madison (Houston) junior will have to make a trip up to Fayetteville before making his decision.
Greg Powers on Bobby Wolfe: "Wolfe is a very physical defensive back who plays the game with an edge. He has the size to man up big, outside receivers and his style of play fits in well in the SEC."
I Will Be announcing my commitment at “The Opening Finals✔️” pic.twitter.com/rCUstvFNy3— Bobby “HOLLYWOOD” Wolfe🎬 (@iambobbywolfe1) May 3, 2018